USS Gridley 'Freedom Fire'

250704-N-AS506-2031 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 4, 2025) A U.S. Sailor fires an M240B machine gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) during a 'Freedom Fire' exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)