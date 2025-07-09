USS Gridley Daily Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250711-N-AS506-1115 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 11, 2025) A U.S. Sailor mans the small caliber attack team during a drill on the fo'c'sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)