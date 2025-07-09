USS Gridley 'Freedom Fire'

250704-N-AS506-1285 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 4, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) fires a Mark 38 25 mm machine gun during a 'Freedom Fire' exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 03:29
|Photo ID:
|9178028
|VIRIN:
|250704-N-AS506-1285
|Resolution:
|3152x2101
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
