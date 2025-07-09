Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gridley Line Handlers

    USS Gridley Line Handlers

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    250712-N-AS506-1188 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 12, 2025) U.S. Sailors heave around line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) during a replenishment-at-sea in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 03:29
    Photo ID: 9178023
    VIRIN: 250712-N-AS506-1188
    Resolution: 2432x3648
    Size: 5.87 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, USS Gridley Line Handlers, by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

