USS Gridley Daily Operations

250711-N-AS506-1165 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 11, 2025) A U.S. Sailor applies a tourniquet during tactical combat casualty care training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 03:29
|Photo ID:
|9178020
|VIRIN:
|250711-N-AS506-1165
|Resolution:
|3448x2299
|Size:
|5.03 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
