250625-N-AS506-1067 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (June 25, 2025) A U.S. Sailor passes messages to the crew from the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
This work, Sailor Uses 1MC For Announcements [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.