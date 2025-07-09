Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Joins Trilateral Chiefs of Defense in South Korea [Image 9 of 11]

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Joins Trilateral Chiefs of Defense in South Korea

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, participates in the joint wreath laying ceremony at the Cheonan Memorial during a visit to South Korea on July 11, 2025. The Cheonan memorial honors the 46 South Korean navy sailors who perished 14 years ago when their ship sank as a result of an attack in the Yellow Sea. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 22:25
    Photo ID: 9176207
    VIRIN: 250712-A-GJ727-1334
    Resolution: 5720x3806
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Joins Trilateral Chiefs of Defense in South Korea

    IPC
    USINDOPACOM
    Seoul

