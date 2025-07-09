U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Joins Trilateral Chiefs of Defense in South Korea

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, participates in the joint wreath laying ceremony at the Cheonan Memorial during a visit to South Korea on July 11, 2025. The Cheonan memorial honors the 46 South Korean navy sailors who perished 14 years ago when their ship sank as a result of an attack in the Yellow Sea. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)
