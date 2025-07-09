U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Joins Trilateral Chiefs of Defense in South Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, meets with Japan’s Chief of Staff, Joint Staff, General Yoshihide Yoshida; and Republic of Korea Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral Kim Myung-Soo on July 11, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)