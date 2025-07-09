U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Joins Trilateral Chiefs of Defense in South Korea

Photo By Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, meets with the U.S....... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, meets with the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine; Japan’s Chief of Staff, Joint Staff, General Yoshihide Yoshida; Republic of Korea Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral Kim Myung-Soo; U.S. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea; and U.S. Lt. Gen. Stephen F. Jost is the Commander, U.S. Forces, Japan, and Commander, Fifth Air Force, Pacific Air Forces on July 11, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea at the Trilateral Chiefs of Defense meeting. During the meeting the three defense chiefs reaffirmed that the trilateral security cooperation has played a key role in promoting peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez) see less | View Image Page

SEOUL, South Korea — Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visited South Korea on July 11, 2025, where he joined senior U.S., Japanese and South Korean military and government officials to underscore the criticality of trilateral military cooperation for addressing security challenges on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific.



Paparo participated in a Trilateral Chiefs of Defense meeting with the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine; Japan’s Chief of Staff, Joint Staff, General Yoshihide Yoshida; and Republic of Korea Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral Kim Myung-Soo. The defense chiefs condemned the DPRK's unlawful nuclear and ballistic missile programs, agreed to continue coordination on the denuclearization of the DPRK per United Nations Security Council Resolutions, discussed DPRK troop deployment to Russia and the potential transfer of military technology from Russia to the DPRK, urged DPRK to cease destabilizing actions, and pledged to continue working together to respond to its threats.



Following the Trilateral meeting, the joint team joined the Republic of Korea’s 2nd Fleet, participating in a wreath-laying at the Cheonan Memorial honoring the 46 South Korean navy sailors who perished 14 years ago when their ship sank as a result of an attack in the Yellow Sea.



USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.