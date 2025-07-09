Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, meets with the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine; Japan’s Chief of Staff, Joint Staff, General Yoshihide Yoshida; and Republic of Korea Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral Kim Myung-Soo on July 11, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea. During the meeting the three defense chiefs reaffirmed that the trilateral security cooperation has played a key role in promoting peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 22:25
|Photo ID:
|9176217
|VIRIN:
|250711-A-GJ727-1606
|Resolution:
|5038x3352
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|SEOUL, SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Joins Trilateral Chiefs of Defense in South Korea [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Angel Heraldez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.