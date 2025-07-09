U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Joins Trilateral Chiefs of Defense in South Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, meets with the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine; Japan’s Chief of Staff, Joint Staff, General Yoshihide Yoshida; Republic of Korea Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral Kim Myung-Soo; U.S. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea; and U.S. Lt. Gen. Stephen F. Jost is the Commander, U.S. Forces, Japan, and Commander, Fifth Air Force, Pacific Air Forces on July 11, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea at the Trilateral Chiefs of Defense meeting. During the meeting the three defense chiefs reaffirmed that the trilateral security cooperation has played a key role in promoting peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)