U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Joins Trilateral Chiefs of Defense in South Korea

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, joins senior U.S., Japanese and South Korean military and government officials at the ROK Navy 2nd Fleet Command to honor the 46 fallen sailors who were killed when the ROKS Cheonan sank in March 2010, as a result of an attack in the Yellow Sea. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)
07.12.2025
07.11.2025
|9176206
|250712-A-GJ727-1237
|6048x4024
|1.87 MB
PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|2
|0
