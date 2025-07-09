Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Tyndall celebrates its newest Tech. Sgt. selects [Image 6 of 6]

    Team Tyndall celebrates its newest Tech. Sgt. selects

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kasey Adams, 325th Security Forces Squadron base defense operations center controller, runs through the gauntlet at the Technical Sergeant Release Party at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 3, 2025. The gauntlet is a tradition where leadership and first sergeants line up to form a path for newly promoted Airmen to run through and be congratulated on their promotion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 11:47
    Photo ID: 9174680
    VIRIN: 250703-F-IB373-1015
    Resolution: 5589x3719
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Tyndall celebrates its newest Tech. Sgt. selects [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Asha Wiltshire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Technical Sergeant
    Tyndall
    ceremony
    promotion
    selects

