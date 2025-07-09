Team Tyndall celebrates its newest Tech. Sgt. selects

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gracie Romero, left, and Staff Sgt. Alyssa Stokely, right, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation function craftsmen, pose for a photo at the Technical Sergeant Release Party at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 3, 2025. Romero displayed a sign at the event in support of her wingman being selected to be promoted to the rank of technical sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)