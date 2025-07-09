Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Tyndall celebrates its newest Tech. Sgt. selects [Image 3 of 6]

    Team Tyndall celebrates its newest Tech. Sgt. selects

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force staff sergeants assigned to the 801st Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer Training Squadron pose for a photo at the Technical Sergeant Release Party at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 3, 2025. The event allowed staff sergeants selected for promotion to be recognized and celebrated for their achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 11:47
    VIRIN: 250703-F-IB373-1091
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
