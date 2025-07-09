Team Tyndall celebrates its newest Tech. Sgt. selects

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shantae Lumpkin, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron unit deployment manager, runs through the gauntlet at the Technical Sergeant Release Party at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 3, 2025. The gauntlet is a tradition where leadership and first sergeants line up to form a path for newly promoted Airmen to run through and be congratulated on their promotion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 11:47
|Photo ID:
|9174679
|VIRIN:
|250703-F-IB373-1043
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
