Team Tyndall celebrates its newest Tech. Sgt. selects

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tykerria McLin, 801st Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer Training Squadron services contingency training instructor, runs through the gauntlet at the Technical Sergeant Release Party at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 3, 2025. The gauntlet is a tradition where leadership and first sergeants line up to form a path for newly promoted Airmen to run through and be congratulated on their promotion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)