Team Tyndall celebrates its newest Tech. Sgt. selects

U.S. Air Force technical sergeant selectees pose for a group photo at the Technical Sergeant Release Party at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 3, 2025. Eighty-three Team Tyndall Airmen were selected to promote to technical sergeant during the 2025 cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)
