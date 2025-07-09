Team Tyndall celebrates its newest Tech. Sgt. selects

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force technical sergeant selectees pose for a group photo at the Technical Sergeant Release Party at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 3, 2025. Eighty-three Team Tyndall Airmen were selected to promote to technical sergeant during the 2025 cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)