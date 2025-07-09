Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Sailors Train On Communications Releases [Image 8 of 14]

    U.S. Sailors Train On Communications Releases

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    250624-N-AS506-1044 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (June 24, 2025) U.S. Sailors train on message formatting for communications releases aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo) (Photo blurred for security reasons)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 06:21
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, U.S. Sailors Train On Communications Releases [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

