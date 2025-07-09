Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Gridley Damage Control Drill [Image 11 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Gridley Damage Control Drill

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    250625-N-AS506-2194 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (June 25, 2025) A U.S. Sailor simulates fighting a fire during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 06:21
    Photo ID: 9174242
    VIRIN: 250625-N-AS506-2194
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gridley Damage Control Drill [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Gridley Weapons Familiarization
    USS Gridley Weapons Familiarization
    USS gridley SCAT training
    USS Gridley Weapons Familiarization
    USS Gridley Weapons Familiarization
    Gunfire Control Supervisor
    USS Gridley TAO
    U.S. Sailors Train On Communications Releases
    USS Gridley Lookout Watch
    TCCC Drill
    USS Gridley Damage Control Drill
    USS Gridley Damage Control Drill
    USS Gridley Damage Control Drill
    USS Gridley Damage Control Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA
    USS GRIDLEY
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download