TCCC Drill

250624-N-AS506-1225 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (June 24, 2025) A U.S. Sailor checks if airway is clear during a tactical combat casualty care drill on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 06:21
|Photo ID:
|9174239
|VIRIN:
|250624-N-AS506-1225
|Resolution:
|3362x2241
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
