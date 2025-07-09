Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250624-N-AS506-1005 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (June 24, 2025) A U.S. Sailor stands watch as the gunfire control supervisor aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out the screens)