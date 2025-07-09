Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gunfire Control Supervisor [Image 6 of 14]

    Gunfire Control Supervisor

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    250624-N-AS506-1005 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (June 24, 2025) A U.S. Sailor stands watch as the gunfire control supervisor aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out the screens)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 06:21
    Photo ID: 9174234
    VIRIN: 250624-N-AS506-1005
    Resolution: 2231x3347
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gunfire Control Supervisor [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

