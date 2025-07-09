250623-N-AS506-1083 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (June 23, 2025) A U.S. Sailor demonstrates the proper handling of an M500 shotgun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 06:21
|Photo ID:
|9174226
|VIRIN:
|250623-N-AS506-1083
|Resolution:
|3552x2368
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Gridley Weapons Familiarization [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.