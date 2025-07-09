USS Gridley Weapons Familiarization

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250623-N-AS506-1083 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (June 23, 2025) A U.S. Sailor demonstrates the proper handling of an M500 shotgun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility (Official U.S. Navy photo)