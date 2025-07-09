USS Gridley Lookout Watch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250624-N-AS506-1322 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (June 24, 2025) A U.S. Sailor observes the landing of an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, from the bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)