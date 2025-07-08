NAVEUR-NAVAF and C6F host U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY (NSA) NAPLES, Italy (July 9, 2025) Ms. Tracy Roberts-Pounds, U.S. Consul General in Naples, left, Vice Adm. J.T. Anderson, center left, commander of U.S. 6th Fleet (C6F), Ambassador Tilman J. Fertitta, center, U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino, Mrs. Lauren Fertitta, center right, spouse of U.S. Ambassador to Italy Tilman Fertitta, and Ms. Juliet Beyler, executive director of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) arrive at the NAVEUR-NAVAF/C6F Headquarters, July 9, 2025. U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with Allies, in order to advance security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron C. Edy)