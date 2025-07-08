Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVEUR-NAVAF and C6F host U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino [Image 6 of 9]

    NAVEUR-NAVAF and C6F host U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cameron Edy    

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    U.S. NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY (NSA) NAPLES, Italy (July 9, 2025) Vice Adm. J.T. Anderson, left, commander of U.S. 6th Fleet, and Ambassador Tilman J. Fertitta, U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino, receive honors at the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and U.S. 6th Fleet Headquarters, July 9, 2025. U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with Allies, in order to advance security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron C. Edy)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 03:45
    Photo ID: 9172186
    VIRIN: 250709-N-DK722-1008
    Resolution: 3204x4486
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: IT
