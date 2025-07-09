NAVEUR-NAVAF and C6F host U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Cameron Edy | U.S. NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY (NSA) NAPLES, Italy (July 9, 2025) Ms. Tracy...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Cameron Edy | U.S. NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY (NSA) NAPLES, Italy (July 9, 2025) Ms. Tracy Roberts-Pounds, U.S. Consul General in Naples, left, Vice Adm. J.T. Anderson, center left, commander of U.S. 6th Fleet (C6F), Ambassador Tilman J. Fertitta, center, U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino, Mrs. Lauren Fertitta, center right, spouse of U.S. Ambassador to Italy Tilman Fertitta, and Ms. Juliet Beyler, executive director of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) arrive at the NAVEUR-NAVAF/C6F Headquarters, July 9, 2025. U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with Allies, in order to advance security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron C. Edy) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino Tilman J. Fertitta and Consul General in Naples Ms. Tracy Roberts-Pounds met with U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) and U.S. 6th Fleet (C6F) leadership at the NAVEUR-NAVAF and C6F headquarters, onboard U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, July 9, 2025.

The Ambassador and his spouse, Mrs. Lauren Ware Fertitta, along with the U.S. Naples Consulate Political and Economic Chief Mr. Joseph Bagga-Taves and Public Affairs Officer Ms. Erica Marrero, met with Vice Adm. J.T. Anderson, commander of C6F, Ms. Juliet Beyler, executive director of NAVEUR-NAVAF, and Capt. John Randazzo, commanding officer of NSA Naples.

“It was great seeing all the leadership and [service members] that work here, and how well they do their job to make the U.S. Navy the greatest Navy in the world,” said Ambassador Fertitta. “There are so many things I want to accomplish as Ambassador from the United States to Italy… But one of the things I enjoy the most is getting out and visiting our bases. It was great to see how many [service members] live here in Italy and support our great nation, along with the Italians – and how we support all of NATO together.”

The Ambassador’s discussions centered on the U.S. Navy footprint and role in Italy with a focus on continued relationship-building and collaboration with the Italian government. Included in those discussions was an understanding of Navy force laydown and missions throughout Europe & Africa, as well as an overview of the service members and families in Italy.

Additionally, Mrs. Lauren Ware Fertitta embarked on a separate agenda to gain insight into the daily operations, mission, and support services offered at NSA Naples. She met with John Lenz, NSA Naples fleet and family readiness director, to tour base facilities to gain a deeper understanding of how the base supports U.S. personnel and their families overseas, while reinforcing the strong connection between the diplomatic and military communities abroad.

The partnership between Naples and the U.S. Navy is longstanding, over 70 years, and reflects continued friendship between both nations and the Italian and American communities they protect.

Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allies, international partners, and other U.S. government departments and agencies to advance U.S. national interests, security, and stability in Europe and Africa.

For over 80 years, NAVEUR/NAVAF has forged strategic relationships with Allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability. Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR/NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility.