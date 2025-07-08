NAVEUR-NAVAF and C6F host U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY (NSA) NAPLES, Italy (July 9, 2025) From left, Ms. Tracy Roberts-Pounds, U.S. Consul General in Naples, Ambassador Tilman J. Fertitta, U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino, Capt. John Randazzo, commanding officer of Naval Support Activity Naples, depart the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and U.S. 6th Fleet Headquarters, July 9, 2025. U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with Allies, in order to advance security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron C. Edy)