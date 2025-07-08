374 AW welcomes distinguished visitors during Celebrate America

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, right, poses for a photo with Hiroki Ishikawa, Musashimurayama City vice mayor, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 4, 2025. Celebrate America is an annual event that provides military members, friends and families the opportunity to enjoy games, food and live entertainment to celebrate Independence Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)