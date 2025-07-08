374 AW welcomes distinguished visitors during Celebrate America

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From the left, Carolyn McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander Richard McElhaney’s spouse, Naoko Connell, 374 AW Public Affairs community relations specialist, and Shuko Sakai, Tachikawa City Mayor Daishi Sakai’s spouse, speak at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 4, 2025. Celebrate America is an annual event that provides military members, friends and families the opportunity to enjoy games, food and live entertainment to celebrate Independence Day. This photo was altered for operational security purposes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)