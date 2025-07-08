374 AW welcomes distinguished visitors during Celebrate America

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, center, shares a laugh with Toshiharu Hiramatsu, Tokyo Metropolitan Government Senior Director of U.S. Military Relations Division, left, and Naoko Connell, 374 AW public pffairs community relations specialist, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 4, 2025. Celebrate America is an annual event that provides military members, friends and families the opportunity to enjoy games, food and live entertainment to celebrate Independence Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)