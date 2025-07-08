Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374 AW welcomes distinguished visitors during Celebrate America [Image 1 of 6]

    374 AW welcomes distinguished visitors during Celebrate America

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Donavan Laskey, 374th Airlift Wing deputy commander, center-right, speaks with local community leaders at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 4, 2025. Celebrate America is an annual event that provides military members, friends and families the opportunity to enjoy games, food and live entertainment to celebrate Independence Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    friendship
    374 AW
    Celebrate America
    community relations
    Japan
    leadership

