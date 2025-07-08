U.S. Air Force Col. Donavan Laskey, 374th Airlift Wing deputy commander, right, shakes hands with Osamu Hayakawa, Akishima City vice mayor, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 4, 2025. Celebrate America is an annual event that provides military members, friends and families the opportunity to enjoy games, food and live entertainment to celebrate Independence Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 02:31
|Photo ID:
|9172130
|VIRIN:
|250704-F-PJ020-1059
|Resolution:
|4153x3563
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 374 AW welcomes distinguished visitors during Celebrate America [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.