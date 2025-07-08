Motivation on the Move

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Alfredo Zapata, Commander of the 191st Regional Support Group, delivered inspiring remarks to Soldiers following a spirited Fun March at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center. His message emphasized dedication, teamwork, and the pride that drives the Puerto Rico Army National Guard forward.



Soldiers from the 191st Regional Support Group participated in a spirited Fun March at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center. The early morning event built motivation, strengthened unit cohesion, and highlighted the unwavering discipline of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard. Events like these foster pride, resilience, and a shared commitment to mission readiness.