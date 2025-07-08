Command Sgt. Maj. Cruz Ortolaza, Command Sergeant Major of the 191st Regional Support Group, addresses Soldiers following a spirited Fun March at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center. His words reinforced the importance of discipline, teamwork, and resilience in mission readiness.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 10:29
|Photo ID:
|9170803
|VIRIN:
|250701-Z-GH656-1005
|Resolution:
|4421x3508
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SANTIAGO JOINT TRAINING CENTER, SALINAS, PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Motivation on the Move [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Eric Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.