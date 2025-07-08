Motivation on the Move

Soldiers from the 3678th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) of the 191st Regional Support Group laced up for a spirited Fun March at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center.
The early morning event boosted morale, strengthened unit cohesion, and showcased the unwavering discipline of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard. Events like this foster pride, resilience, and a shared commitment to mission readiness.
