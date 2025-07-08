Motivation on the Move

Soldiers from the 191st Regional Support Group Headquarters and Headquarters participated in a spirited Fun March at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center. The early morning event-built motivation, strengthened unit cohesion, and highlighted the unwavering discipline of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard. Events like these foster pride, resilience, and a shared commitment to mission readiness.
