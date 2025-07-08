Motivation on the Move

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 292nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) participated in a spirited Fun March at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center. The early morning event boosted motivation, strengthened unit cohesion, and showcased the unwavering discipline of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard.



Events like these build pride, resilience, and reinforce a shared commitment to mission readiness.