    Motivation on the Move [Image 3 of 6]

    Motivation on the Move

    CAMP SANTIAGO JOINT TRAINING CENTER, SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Maldonado 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Soldiers from the 191st Regional Support Group took part in a spirited Fun March at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center. The early morning event boosted motivation, strengthened unit cohesion, and showcased the unwavering discipline of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard.

    Events like these build pride, resilience, and reinforce a shared commitment to mission readiness

    This work, Motivation on the Move [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Eric Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

