1st Armored Division Brass Band Celebrates Independence Day with U.S. Embassy and Latvian guests

U.S. Army Sgt. Ashley Figueroa, (saxophone, left), Spc. Curtis McHenry, (sousaphone, center), and Sgt. David Hollenbeck (trombone) with the 1st Armored Division's Band supporting Task Force Iron, perform during the Independence Day celebration at the U.S. Embassy in Riga, Latvia, on July 2, 2025. Task Force Iron’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, increasing lethality while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak)