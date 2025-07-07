1st Armored Division Brass Band Celebrates Independence Day with U.S. Embassy and Latvian guests

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Philip Green (guitar left), Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Madsen (percussion, center), and Spc. Curtis McHenry (sousaphone, right) with the 1st Armored Division's Brass Band, supporting Task Force Iron, perform during the Independence Day celebration at the U.S. Embassy in Riga, Latvia, on July 2, 2025. The event included Latvian partners and other NATO allies. Task Force Iron’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, increasing lethality while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak)