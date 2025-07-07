1st Armored Division Brass Band Celebrates Independence Day with U.S. Embassy and Latvian guests

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Dorsey Minns (trombone), and Sgt. Nicholas Smith (trumpet) with the 1st Armored Division's Brass Band, supporting Task Force Iron, perform during the Independence Day celebration at the U.S. Embassy in Riga, Latvia, on July 2, 2025. Riga marked the final stop of the band’s tour through the Baltic region. Task Force Iron’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, increasing lethality while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak)