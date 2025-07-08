Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Armored Division Brass Band Celebrates Independence Day with U.S. Embassy and Latvian guests [Image 3 of 4]

    1st Armored Division Brass Band Celebrates Independence Day with U.S. Embassy and Latvian guests

    RIGA, LATVIA

    07.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Guests attend the Independence Day celebration at the U.S. Embassy in Riga, Latvia, on July 2, 2025. The 1st Armored Division’s Brass Band, supporting Task Force Iron, performed for NATO partners, Latvian officials, embassy guests and others in attendance. Task Force Iron’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, increasing lethality while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    VIRIN: 250702-Z-DH106-1005
    Location: RIGA, LV
    1AD Band
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    TFIron

