Fueling Partnership: 35 FW, JASDF Conduct Refueling Training Ahead Of REFORPAC 2025

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tadayoshi Kiriyama, center, 35th Maintenance Squadron, aerospace ground equipment journeyman, briefs Japan Air Self-Defense Force members on U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon refueling procedures ahead of exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2025. Training with allies improves the bilateral mission goals of the exercise, ensuring a rapid and effective combined response to any threat in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)