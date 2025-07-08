Fueling Partnership: 35 FW, JASDF Conduct Refueling Training Ahead Of REFORPAC 2025

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gavin Blume, 35th Maintenance Group quality assurance inspector, familiarizes Japan Air Self-Defense Force members with a USAF F-16 Fighting Falcon ahead of exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2025. Building a shared understanding of maintenance capabilities enhances interoperability, driving mission success and regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 23:27
|Photo ID:
|9169972
|VIRIN:
|250708-F-OS908-1046
|Resolution:
|3721x2476
|Size:
|4.88 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
