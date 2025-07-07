Fueling Partnership: 35 FW, JASDF Conduct Refueling Training Ahead Of REFORPAC 2025

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tadayoshi Kiriyama, center, 35th Maintenance Squadron, aerospace ground equipment specialist, showcases a pantograph to Japan Air Self-Defense Force members ahead of exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2025. REFORPAC 2025, the largest contingency response exercise ever conducted by the USAF in the Pacific, demonstrates how working alongside allies and partners enhances our ability to respond effectively to challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)
Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 23:27
Photo ID:
|9169974
VIRIN:
|250708-F-OS908-1024
Resolution:
|6048x4024
Size:
|10.78 MB
Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
Web Views:
|5
Downloads:
|1
