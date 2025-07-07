Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fueling Partnership: 35 FW, JASDF Conduct Refueling Training Ahead Of REFORPAC 2025 [Image 4 of 5]

    Fueling Partnership: 35 FW, JASDF Conduct Refueling Training Ahead Of REFORPAC 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tadayoshi Kiriyama, center, 35th Maintenance Squadron, aerospace ground equipment specialist, showcases a pantograph to Japan Air Self-Defense Force members ahead of exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2025. REFORPAC 2025, the largest contingency response exercise ever conducted by the USAF in the Pacific, demonstrates how working alongside allies and partners enhances our ability to respond effectively to challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 23:27
    Photo ID: 9169974
    VIRIN: 250708-F-OS908-1024
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.78 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fueling Partnership: 35 FW, JASDF Conduct Refueling Training Ahead Of REFORPAC 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAF
    Misawa AB
    JASDF
    35th FW
    REFORPAC
    DLE2025

