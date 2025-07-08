Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fueling Partnership: 35 FW, JASDF Conduct Refueling Training Ahead Of REFORPAC 2025 [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fueling Partnership: 35 FW, JASDF Conduct Refueling Training Ahead Of REFORPAC 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing (FW) escort Japan Air Self-Defense Force members to a hangar for training ahead of exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2025. The training provided familiarization with the U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon and demonstrated how the USAF conducts refueling operations. Working and training with other nations improves the collective capability to provide support during real-world contingencies across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 23:27
    Photo ID: 9169971
    VIRIN: 250708-F-OS908-1004
    Resolution: 4546x3025
    Size: 6.92 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fueling Partnership: 35 FW, JASDF Conduct Refueling Training Ahead Of REFORPAC 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fueling Partnership: 35 FW, JASDF Conduct Refueling Training Ahead Of REFORPAC 2025
    Fueling Partnership: 35 FW, JASDF Conduct Refueling Training Ahead Of REFORPAC 2025
    Fueling Partnership: 35 FW, JASDF Conduct Refueling Training Ahead Of REFORPAC 2025
    Fueling Partnership: 35 FW, JASDF Conduct Refueling Training Ahead Of REFORPAC 2025
    Fueling Partnership: 35 FW, JASDF Conduct Refueling Training Ahead Of REFORPAC 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    Misawa AB
    JASDF
    35th FW
    REFORPAC
    DLE2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download