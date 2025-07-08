U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing (FW) escort Japan Air Self-Defense Force members to a hangar for training ahead of exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2025. The training provided familiarization with the U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon and demonstrated how the USAF conducts refueling operations. Working and training with other nations improves the collective capability to provide support during real-world contingencies across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 23:27
|Photo ID:
|9169971
|VIRIN:
|250708-F-OS908-1004
|Resolution:
|4546x3025
|Size:
|6.92 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fueling Partnership: 35 FW, JASDF Conduct Refueling Training Ahead Of REFORPAC 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.