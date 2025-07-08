Fueling Partnership: 35 FW, JASDF Conduct Refueling Training Ahead Of REFORPAC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing (FW) escort Japan Air Self-Defense Force members to a hangar for training ahead of exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2025. The training provided familiarization with the U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon and demonstrated how the USAF conducts refueling operations. Working and training with other nations improves the collective capability to provide support during real-world contingencies across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)