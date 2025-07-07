Fueling Partnership: 35 FW, JASDF Conduct Refueling Training Ahead Of REFORPAC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tadayoshi Kiriyama, 35th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, translates for Japan Air Self-Defense Force members during training to prepare for exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2025. Bilateral partnership enables unparalleled results in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)