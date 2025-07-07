U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completes debris removal from the last FEMA assigned parcel on the Pacific Coast Highway, July 8, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California.
Under FEMA mission assignment, USACE is leading one of the largest wildfire debris removal operations in California history and supporting safe recovery across Southern California's fire-affected areas.
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 18:55
|Photo ID:
|9169710
|VIRIN:
|250708-A-PA223-1013
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE completes debris removal on last FEMA assigned parcel on the PCH [Image 9 of 9], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Completes Wildfire Debris Removal on Final Parcel Along Pacific Coast Highway
No keywords found.