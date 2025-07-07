USACE completes debris removal on last FEMA assigned parcel on the PCH

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completes debris removal from the last FEMA assigned parcel on the Pacific Coast Highway, July 8, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California.



Under FEMA mission assignment, USACE is leading one of the largest wildfire debris removal operations in California history and supporting safe recovery across Southern California's fire-affected areas.



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)